A Stratford-based charity that uses music to work with vulnerable adults is to release its third album with a free concert at Stratford Playhouse this evening (Saturday, 2nd September).

Street Arts Project, which works with local homeless people and those with addiction issues will launch Recovery with the words for the songs penned by participants at its song writing sessions.

The words have been developed through the conversations and sharing amongst the group which reflects their own lived experiences and viewpoints.

The album features 10 songs, collaboratively written by the group in workshops settings, led by local songwriters and musicians Jack Blackman and Wes Finch, collaborating with Katherine Abbott, Jono Wright and Geoff Carr.

The first single from the album will be the title track Recovery, which reflects the questions and personal struggles all humans have had they journey through life.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and will feature live music from Jen Waghorn, Karl Wheeler and the Street Arts Band with group members singing and playing their work.

The project has been funded by Stratford Town Trust. For tickets see www.stratfordplay.co.uk.