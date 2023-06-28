Cleo Sylvestre, 78, has got an incredible CV – the first black female to land a major role at the National, parts in seminal films Up the Junction and Cathy Come Home, and recording with the Rolling Stones are just a few of the highlights. She makes her debut at the RSC in a 16-strong cast of mainly veteran actors in As You Like It. In the production, which had its press night yesterday (Tuesday), the play about young love is given an age-ful makeover, as the cast meet in a rehearsal room and look back on a past performance. Gill Sutherland listens up as the warm and wise Cleo shares stories from her amazing life.

How refreshing to have a play with older people in - there must have discussions aging and acceptability in the rehearsal room?

We’ve had all sorts of conversations. We’ve got lots of experience – probably something like 1,000 years of experience. I haven’t done the maths completely but most of us are over 70 and there’s 16 of us in the cast.

You had a stroke a year ago, how is the recovery going?

Touch wood it’s going well. It was quite a heavy one. Fortunately, my daughter, who lives near me, was with me and she recognised what was going on. We were on the bus, off to my son’s wedding at Richmond Park. So I missed the wedding.