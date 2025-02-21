Much Ado About Nothing, with Hollywood stars Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, is the hottest ticket on the West End – and you can get yours here.

Director Jamie Lloyd’s 1990s-inspired twist on the Shakespearean comedy has received a flurry of five-star reviews after opening at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on February 19.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston are currently starring in Jamie Lloyd’s Much Ado About Nothing at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Picture: Marc Brenner

The play, featuring Avengers anti-hero and Tony award-winner Tom Hiddleston and Agent Carter and Mission: Impossible star Hayley Atwell as stubborn sweethearts Benedick and Beatrice, has received rave reviews from the likes of WhatsOnStage, Radio Times and Time Out.

The exciting new take on the classic comedy boasts vibrant colours, pop music and irresistible dance moves, all set to the backdrop of Shakespeare’s witty love story.

The lively production is currently only showing until Saturday, April 5 – so don’t wait to book your tickets.

The upbeat ‘90s-inspired play, based on Shakespeare’s classic comedy, has opened to rave reviews this February. Picture: Marc Brenner

