Alcester gardens to open for annual walkabout in aid of Cancer Research UK
The annual Alcester Garden Walkabout returns on Sunday, 25th June with around 15 town centre gardens open for the public to view.
What started in 1991 as a fundraiser for Imperial Cancer Research has morphed into an Alcester institution and much-loved by residents and visitors alike who come year after year.
As well as a good stroll around a variety of historic homes in the centre town, the event also offers the chance to buy plants, a cream tea and listen to some live music.
To date over of 30 years of fundraising by Alcester and District Friends of Cancer Research UK has raised over £75,000.
Tickets are being sold on the day and cost £6 (cash only) for adults with under 12s free from a stall in Church Street.