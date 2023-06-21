The annual Alcester Garden Walkabout returns on Sunday, 25th June with around 15 town centre gardens open for the public to view.

What started in 1991 as a fundraiser for Imperial Cancer Research has morphed into an Alcester institution and much-loved by residents and visitors alike who come year after year.

Alcester Garden Walkabout in 2022. Photo: Lise Evans

As well as a good stroll around a variety of historic homes in the centre town, the event also offers the chance to buy plants, a cream tea and listen to some live music.

To date over of 30 years of fundraising by Alcester and District Friends of Cancer Research UK has raised over £75,000.

Alcester Garden Walkabout from 2022. Photo Lise Evans.

Tickets are being sold on the day and cost £6 (cash only) for adults with under 12s free from a stall in Church Street.