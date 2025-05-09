THE conductor and founder of singing group The Stour Singers is hanging up his baton later this month, bringing to an end a stellar 50-year career. Richard Emms founded the Shipston group back in 1975 and, after a long career, his final performance will be their 50th anniversary show.

Richard formed the group through a class called ‘Magical Singing’ at an evening centre in the town. The following year, in 1976, he had the aim of creating a big choir – and many would argue he has done just that with the Stour Singers still going strong.

“I suppose the best memories are all to do with people,” Richard told the Herald.

“I think the things that mean most to me about the choir, it’s not just the music, it’s the actual social side of it. I thought, in my innocence as a 36-year-old, I was starting a music group. In actual fact, what’s more important to me is the way it’s brought people together. Each performance we do is a joy in itself.”

Richard Emms conducting the Stour Singers

“I wanted to be a group that remains part of Shipston society, and I don’t know how long I’ve got. I’m in my mid-80s, and I’m still going strong. I want to finish like that.”

Richard’s replacement is someone he has known for several years, and he is confident the group is being left in good hands.

“Three years ago, I became aware of Alex Silverman, who lives in Tadmarton. He’s young and very talented. He’s a Cambridge music man. He knows his stuff, I find he’s very charismatic, and he was keen to do something in his home area at a decent level.

“He’s very keen to work with Stour Singers. For the last three years, he’s been taking some rehearsals to become part of the group. I think 50 years is just the right time for me to start letting it take over.”

“I’m leaving the group in a really good place. That’s the truth. I’ve got some very good singers in the choir and also, gradually, I’ve been letting go of the organisation of it. We have a very good committee, very able people who I’m confident to hand over.”

Richard leading a rehearsal

Richard’s final bow as conductor of Stour Singers will be the 50th anniversary show of Brahms’ Requiem at St Edmund’s Church in Shipston.

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” he said looking ahead to the show. “One of our soloists is Roderick Williams, who’s a big star. He’s agreed to do it because he lives locally in Kineton.

“This is very exciting, and we’ve also got the excellent duet team, Lynn Arnold and Charles Matthews. We’re starting the programming with what I’m calling a prelude, because Brahms is a very big work.

“I’m looking forward to the whole thing, it’s going to be great,” Richard added. “I’m very happy with the man who’s taking over, and I’m handing him over a choir in really good shape. It’s a good choir, much better than you might think for a little town like Shipston.”

When asked what he will do with his extra spare time, Richard said he will concentrate on publishing his compositions online, and also perhaps some of the arrangements he has written for his a cappella choir Cantamus.

The 50th anniversary performance is on Saturday 10th May getting under way at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased here: https://shorturl.at/b93Ig