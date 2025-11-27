2025 guide to Christmas shows and pantos in Warwickshire, Birmingham and beyond

Here’s your guide to the best festive shows taking place in Warwickshire and beyond this Christmas. From pantos to ballets, there should be something for everyone… even Scrooge.

The Nutcracker, Birmingham Hippodrome

The Nutcracker, BRB. Photos: Johan Persson

21st November to 13th December

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s legendary show… At the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve, Clara tiptoes downstairs and is swept away on an unforgettable magical journey.

At her parents’ lavish Christmas party, Clara is given a mysterious Nutcracker Doll. Once all the guests have left, she sneaks downstairs to find her present and comes face-to-face with the fearsome King Rat, ready to do battle with the Nutcracker and his band of toy soldiers.

As soon as King Rat is vanquished, Clara is whisked away on a magical adventure with the Nutcracker, travelling through swirling snowflakes to an enchanting kingdom where she is transformed into the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Tchaikovsky’s glorious score, performed live by the 60-strong Royal Ballet Sinfonia, provides the captivating soundtrack to this festive classic.

This sumptuous and timeless production boasts daring swordfights, falling snow, magic and a 30-foot Christmas tree.

Sleeping Beauty at the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Sleeping Beauty at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre

19th November to 3rd January

When Princess Aurora pricks her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel she’s cursed to fall asleep for 100 years unless she’s kissed by her one true love. Enter the dashing Prince (and his two rather calamitous sidekicks) who embark on a brave adventure to save the princess from her terrible fate.

But with the wicked Fairy Carabosse determined to ruin their plans, will our trusty trio be triumphant or is the princess doomed to a century of snoozing? You’ll have to go along to find out!

Sleeping Beauty will be full to the brim with all of the wonderful elements that make a trip to the Belgrade such a well-loved Christmas tradition for thousands of families every year.

Sleeping Beauty, Cidermill Theatre, Chipping Campden

13th to 31st December

Magical family pantomime from Stratford’s Tread the Boards Theatre Company, with John-Robert Partridge giving some top Dame action.

Cinderella, Attic Theatre, Stratford

12th December to 4th January

Poor Cinderella wishes to go Prince Charming’s ball but his forbidden by her step sisters. But when her magical Fairy Godmother arrives she uses her magic to make all Cinderella’s dreams come true.

This production is full of amazing music, silly jokes and Christmas cheer suitable for the whole family.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford

5th to 14th December

The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe was written by C S Lewis and adapted by Adrian Mitchell for the Royal Shakespeare Company. It was first performed at The Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford, on 23rd November 1998.

The story follows four siblings – Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy Pevensie – who are evacuated from London during the Blitz.

They move to live in the home of Professor Kirke. While exploring their temporary home they stumble upon a mysterious wardrobe. No ordinary wardrobe but a portal to the magical land of Narnia.

Emily Myerscough directs the cast of non-professional actors.

Beauty and the Beast, The Theatre Chipping Norton

19th November to 18th January

The Theatre Chipping Norton, nationally renowned for its family-friendly pantomimes, brings another well-loved classic to the stage.

Set in the small French town of Saint Saucisson, the plot sees Madame Hex, a magical entrepreneur with an iron grip on the townsfolk, seeking revenge on scientist and inventor Pierre for trying to steal the show.

Meet Marie, costume design pictured below left, and follow her journey to see who will win her heart.

Dick Whittington, Oxford Playhouse

21st November to 4th January

All aboard for London Town – as writer and director Toby Hulse promises ‘panto adventure of the year’.

There’s a charming adventure on the way with Dick Whittington, full of laughter, mischief, magic and plenty of panto sparkle. Brought to you by the brilliant team who created hits Sleeping Beauty and Jack & the Beanstalk.

Proper crafty Liam Rattagher and his dodgy brother Noel are conjuring up a masterplan to take over the world. They want things to be just how they like them... bland! Can our hero Dick Whittington get rid of all the dull and make Britannia cool again? Maybe, but they’ll need a bit of the help from a magical cat and a gang of unlikely sidekicks.

Board the bus to London Town for this riotous and uplifting tale of friendship, music, 90s cool and Britpop.

It’s the purrrrfect festive treat!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical, Dream Factory, Warwick

12th to 28th December

Christmas at Playbox Theatre is a tradition loved by thousands. This year, families are invited to journey inside the world of pure imagination with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical.

Following her explosive rock opera Tommy, Juliet Vankay returns to direct, with Richard Norris and Hannah Hampson bringing music and movement to spectacular life.

Expect dazzling visuals, unforgettable songs, and golden tickets galore in this seasonal treat for all ages. Following 26 years of sell-out Christmas productions, this is set to be Playbox’s most magical yet.

Sherlock Holmes and the 12 Days of Christmas, Rep Theatre, Birmingham

Birmingham Rep, Sherlock Holmes

14th November to 18th January

It’s Christmas in Victorian London but in the West End – where dreams come true and nothing bad ever happens – a flurry of performers are suddenly dying mid-scene. Scotland Yard rules out foul play… until the world’s greatest consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes, discovers an intriguing link to The Twelve Days of Christmas. The game is afoot!

Racing against the clock to save French hens, find gold rings and rescue Mother Goose, Sherlock plunges himself into mortal danger. Will this really be the last stand for our hero, or will his trusty sidekick Dr Watson and rival hotshot detective Athena Faversham ensure he lives to consume another Christmas pudding?

This world premiere comedy whodunnit is penned by fringe-favourites and comic geniuses, The Penny Dreadfuls’ Humphrey Ker and David Reed, with new songs by legendary musical theatre duo Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

A laugh-out-loud festive murder mystery, join the fun at 221b Baker St this Christmas where there will be mischief, mayhem and a partridge in a pear tree!

For everyone aged 10 to 110.

Robin Hood, Birmingham Hippodrome

20th December to 1st February

An all-star cast of Gok Wan, Faye Tozer, Matt Cardle and Sandra Marvin join Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack in this year’s pantomime, Robin Hood.

The cast will also feature returning dame Andrew Ryan and pantomime legend Christopher Biggins, who will guest star as King Richard.

Gok Wan will be playing Gok Scarlet in this year’s production. He rose to fame with Channel 4’s How To Look Good Naked.

Popstar and musical theatre star Faye Tozer, best-known as part of Steps, will star as Maid Marion. Matt Cardle, winner of The X Factor in 2010, will make his pantomime debut as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Dame and Birmingham panto favourite, Andrew Ryan, who will be starring as Henrietta Hood and musical theatre star and Midlands local Sandra Marvin will star as The Spirit of Sherwood. A celebrated stage and screen performer, Sandra’s credits include & Juliet, Sister Act, Waitress, ShowBoat and Chicago, as well as roles in Emmerdale and Call the Midwife.

Panto royalty Christopher Biggins will make a special appearance as King Richard. With over 45 years in pantomime, Biggins is a beloved star of stage and screen, known for Porridge, I, Claudius, Surprise, Surprise and winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2007.

Robin Hood and His Merry Men, Cheltenham Everyman

28th November to 11th January

Get ready to cheer, clap and boo because it’s pantomime season again. Don’t miss the return of Gloucestershire’s favourite clown, Tweedy, in family holiday extravaganza, Robin Hood and His Merry Men.

Join Tweedy as he takes on the role of Friar Tuck along with everyone’s favourite dame, Kevin Brewis, and returning favourite Kane Verrall, as Will Scarlet.

This new show, packed with stunning dance routines, sing-a-long songs and laugh out loud jokes, promises the perfect theatre outing for the entire family.

Will Robin Hood triumph, will he win the heart of the beautiful Maid Marion, and just how is Tweedy going to fit an iron into this story?! Grab your bow and arrow and find out while making magical memories with the entire family.

The BFG, Royal Shakespeare Theatre

From left, puppeteers Elisa de Grey (BFG arm), Shaun McCourt (BFG Body), Ben Thompson (BFG head) and Onioluwa Taiwo (BFG arm), who – together – operate the largest version of the BFG puppet. They were joined by actor John Leader, who plays the BFG, and Aki Nakagawa and Alisa Dalling who are pictured operating the smallest version of the BFG.

25th November to 31st January

One extraordinary night, a young orphan named Sophie is snatched by a giant and taken far away to Giant Country. There she learns that human-eating giants are guzzling ‘norphans’ the world over. But she soon discovers that her new friend, the BFG, is different – he’s a dream-catching, snozzcumber-munching gentle soul who refuses to eat humans.

While other giants wreak havoc on the world, the BFG ignites Sophie’s imagination, and they devise a daring plan to save children everywhere. In the end, the smallest human bean and the gentlest giant prove that a dream can change the world.

Tom Wells’ magical new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s powerful and darkly funny story is directed by Daniel Evans. Former student of Stratford College and a graduate of East 15, Birmingham-born John Leader, pictured, steps into the oversized shoes of Dahl’s beloved character, the frobscottle-quaffing BFG.