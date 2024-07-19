150 join Stratford Pride march as organiser calls for end to online hostility

STRATFORD Pride saw a big turnout for a march through town on Saturday and the party that followed - but organisers still saw reminders of past hostility towards their events in town.

New MP Manuela Perteghella, Mayor Cllr Jason Fojtik and Town Cllr Gill Cleeve were among those who gathered in Rother Street for the march.

The weather put paid to a planned picnic but the Pride party went ahead at The Keys in Ely Street.