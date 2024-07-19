Home   What's On   Article

Subscribe Now

150 join Stratford Pride march as organiser calls for end to online hostility

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 19 July 2024

STRATFORD Pride saw a big turnout for a march through town on Saturday and the party that followed - but organisers still saw reminders of past hostility towards their events in town.

New MP Manuela Perteghella, Mayor Cllr Jason Fojtik and Town Cllr Gill Cleeve were among those who gathered in Rother Street for the march.

The weather put paid to a planned picnic but the Pride party went ahead at The Keys in Ely Street.

Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE