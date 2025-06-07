There’s nothing quite like the electricity of London’s West End, with glittering lights on every corner and crowds spilling out of theatres onto the bustling streets.

If you fancy a trip to the city’s theatreland this summer, here are 15 sizzling shows that are not to be missed…

A Midsummer Night’s Dream returns Bridge Theatre for a limited run this summer

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

What’s it about? Shakespeare’s whimsical comedy is set between Athens, where the duke and queen are preparing for their wedding amidst a love triangle, and a magical forest filled with fairies and mythical creatures.

Why should I go? During its first run in 2019, this production received a flurry of five-star reviews. The immersive wrap-around seating puts you in the heart of the action, while standing tickets allow you to follow in the characters' footsteps throughout the play.

Where is it? Bridge Theatre

How much are tickets? From £24. Book here.

Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel, who both appeared in Netflix’s Sex Education, will be reunited for Born With Teeth

BORN WITH TEETH

What’s it about? Two literary giants, Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare, meet in the backroom of a pub where creative sparks fly and rivalries come to a head.

Why should I go? Liz Duffy Adams’ play makes its West End debut in August, so you’ll be among the first to see it. It’s got the RSC stamp of approval with director Daniel Evans and stars Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa and Killing Eve’s Edward Bluemel as the famed writers.

Where is it? Wyndham's Theatre

How much are tickets? From £27. Book here.

American Idol’s Todrick Hall stars in Burlesque the Musical. Picture: Johan Persson

BURLESQUE

What’s it about? Ali is an aspiring singer who arrives in the big city and hopes to make her dreams come true. However, she soon finds herself drawn to an alluring burlesque club where she becomes the star attraction.

Why should I go? It’s a stylish show that’s new to the West End, based on the award-winning film starring Cher and Christina Aguilera. Dancer and singer Todrick Hall takes the wheel as choreographer, director and the role of Sean, assistant to the club owner.

Where is it? Savoy Theatre

How much are tickets? From £49. Book here.

Disney’s Hercules opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on June 6

DISNEY’S HERCULES

What’s it about? Hercules, son of Zeus, was snatched away as a baby and forced to live as half-man, half-god by the evil Hades. When he discovers his true heritage, he trains to become a hero and defeat the monsters of Ancient Greece.

Why should I go? After the success of the Lion King and Frozen, it’s likely that Disney is capable of churning out another stellar stage production. It’s also full of hits from the animated film, created by EGOT winner Alan Menken.

Where is it? Theatre Royal Drury Lane

How much are tickets? From £36. Book here.

Rachel Zegler and the cast of Evita in rehearsals. Picture: Marc Brenner

EVITA

What’s it about? Eva Perón has risen from poverty to become an Argentinian actress and the wife of President Juan Perón. Now the most powerful woman in Latin America, Eva looks back at her life and takes stock of how she became a symbol of hope for a nation.

Why should I go? The limited 12-week run stars Rachel Zegler, known for playing María in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, and is directed by the incomparable Jamie Lloyd who has won multiple Olivier Awards for his jaw-dropping productions.

Where is it? London Palladium

How much are tickets? From £31. Book here.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s Fiddler on the Roof won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. Picture: Marc Brenner

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

What’s it about? It’s set in 1905 and follows Tevye, a Jewish milkman who tries to hold onto his traditional beliefs despite being challenged by his five daughters.

Why should I go? This captivating revival sold out its run at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and has now been transferred to the West End. It’s won three Olivier Awards and is only showing for a limited time.

Where is it? Barbican

How much are tickets? From £31. Book here.

The Great Gatsby opened on the West End in April. Picture: Johan Persson

THE GREAT GATSBY

What’s it about? It’s the Roaring Twenties. Nick Carraway, a young man from the Midwest, moves to Long Island where he meets his mysterious and wealthy neighbour, Jay Gatsby. Nick’s cousin, Daisy, is the object of Gatsby’s affections, but is the promise of the American Dream enough to tear her away from her high society life and ‘old money’ husband?

Why should I go? This fairly recent addition to London’s theatreland is full of Jazz Age opulence, bringing the extravagant parties and enormous wealth of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel to life. It’s a feast for the eyes and a must-see for fans of vintage glamour.

Where is it? London Coliseum

How much are tickets? From £20. Book here.

Just For One Day is a behind-the-scenes look at Live Aid, one of the biggest events in music history

JUST FOR ONE DAY

What’s it about? On 13 July 1985, the world’s biggest musicians came together for two major concerts in London and Philadelphia to raise money for charity. Now, 40 years later, the story of Live Aid is being told in a whole new way.

Why should I go? It features songs you’ll know by artists such as David Bowie, Elton John, Madonna, Diana Ross, Paul McCartney and more. Plus, a percentage of all ticket sales will be donated to the Band Aid Charitable Trust.

Where is it? Shaftesbury Theatre

How much are tickets? From £31. Book here.

Mrs. Warren’s Profession at the Garrick Theatre will see Imelda Staunton and her daughter Bessie Carter perform together for the first time. Picture: Johan Persson

MRS WARREN’S PROFESSION

What’s it about? George Bernard Shaw’s 19th century classic is all about the relationship between Mrs Warren, a former prostitute and brothel owner, and her daughter, Vivie, a bright university graduate, living in Victorian Britain.

Why should I go? It’s a rare chance to see award-winning actress Imelda Staunton perform alongside her real-life daughter, Bessie Carter, in what’s sure to be a unique and gripping on-stage dynamic.

Where is it? Garrick Theatre

How much are tickets? From £31. Book here.

My Neighbour Totoro has been praised for its stunning set design and use of puppets

MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO

What’s it about? A Studio Ghibli story of two sisters who move to rural Japan to be closer to their ill mother. However, they soon find themselves in a mythical forest with a host of woodland creatures.

Why should I go? It’s won countless awards and became a record-breaking hit during its first run at the Barbican. The puppetry and scenery is unlike anything else and it’s a great introduction to the theatre for families.

Where is it? Gillian Lynne Theatre

How much are tickets? From £42. Book here.

Sean Holmes’ unique take on Romeo and Juliet is set in the Wild West. Picture: ©Tristram Kenton

ROMEO AND JULIET

What’s it about? Two star-crossed lovers from rival families, the Montagues and the Capulets, are caught up in a generational feud that has tragic consequences.

Why should I go? We all know the story, but this new version at the Globe is something we’ve never seen before. Director Sean Holmes transports Shakespeare’s romance to the Wild West where saloon brawls and gunfights take centre stage.

Where is it? Shakespeare’s Globe

How much are tickets? From £13. Book here.

Adam Hunter, Sheridan Townsley and Tateyana Arutura will star in the UK debut of Sing Street. Picture: Richard Southgate

SING STREET

What’s it about? In Dublin, 1982, 16-year-old Connor is struggling with a turbulent home life and a new school. When he meets Raphina, a cool girl with hopes of being a model, he hires her to star in his band’s new music video. The only problem is, he doesn’t have a band.

Why should I go? It’s the first time that John Carney’s film is being brought to the stage in the UK after selling out theatres in Boston and New York. It’s full of retro costumes and a nostalgic ‘80s vibe that puts a smile on your face.

Where is it? Lyric Hammersmith

How much are tickets? From £13. Book here.

See Stranger Things: The First Shadow before the Netflix show’s final season is released this winter

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

What’s it about? Set around 20 years before the Netflix show, this prequel introduces Henry Creel, a new student at Hawkins High School. When odd incidents start occurring, the Creel family realise that a fresh start isn’t as easy as they thought and it’s up to the kids to figure out what is happening to their simple, suburban lives.

Why should I go? With the release date of Stranger Things’ final season now confirmed, it’s the perfect time to brush up on Hawkins lore. It’s definitely one for sci-fi fans with special effects that keep you on the edge of your seat.

Where is it? Phoenix Theatre

How much are tickets? From £31. Book here.

Step inside a 1970s recording studio with fly-on-the-wall show, Stereophonic. Picture: Marc Brenner

STEREOPHONIC

What’s it about? In 1976, an up-and-coming rock band are in the studio to record their new album. The group suddenly find themselves on the cusp of success, but it doesn’t take long before the pressure of fame starts to take its toll.

Why should I go? It’s got an original score by Arcade Fire's Will Butler, it’s an immersive fly-on-the-wall experience, and it’s the most Tony-nominated play in history. What more could you want?

Where is it? Duke of Yorks Theatre

How much are tickets? From £31. Book here.

Titanique is a musical parody of the Academy Award-winning film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Picture: Mark Senior

TITANIQUE

What’s it about? Meet Céline Dion, a singing superstar who has her own version of the beloved 1997 film, Titanic. She’ll take you on a musical reimagining of the film’s iconic moments and characters, with plenty of chances to show off her voice, of course.

Why should I go? It’s the show everyone is talking about! This lovable homage has taken the West End by storm, securing two Olivier Awards and five-star reviews across the board. It currently stars Strictly finalist Layton Williams as the Iceberg – yes, you read that right.

Where is it? Criterion Theatre

How much are tickets? From £35. Book here.

