12 festive photos from Stratford’s Christmas lights switch-on

By Sian Houghton

AN estimated 4,000 people filled the town centre streets as Stratford switched on its lights for Christmas.

The festive lights display, which has been an annual fixture since 1983, is organised by volunteers who make sure that the lights shine brightly.

Stratford Christmas lights switch-on last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

This year’s switch-on event, which took place on Saturday (16th November) included a giant snow globe where you could have a free photo opportunity, Father Christmas and Mrs Christmas from Magic Alley riding through the town on a horse-drawn carriage, and even an ice acrobat.

The mayor of Stratford, Cllr Jason Fojtik, and his consort, his daughter Chloe, had the honour of pushing the button to turn on the display of spectacular lights.

Matthew Coombes, director of the Stratford Christmas Lights Company, said: “I think it went very well, bearing in mind it’s such a big display that we have to put up, and it’s all done through volunteers in their free time.

“There must have been maybe around 4,000 who turned up which I think is a big success and will be really good for the local economy.”

Stratford Christmas lights switch-on last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

He added that this year’s event included some new features, such as a children’s design competition along with some traditional ones like the market on Bridge Street and Waterside.

He added: “I’d like to thank all my fellow committee members, particularly David Bishton who has worked really hard this year and the town council and the BID for organising the switch-on.”

This year’s event was sponsored by Stratford BID, Magic Alley, Bell Court shopping centre and Stratford Town Council.

