100 years after her death, Stratford plans to celebrate the life Marie Corelli

AUTHORS and academics plan to celebrate the centenary of a 19th century author who outsold Charles Dickens, and helped restore Stratford’s iconic Tudor looks.

Marie Corelli, who died in 1924, will be remembered from 3rd-5th May with talks, exhibitions, readings, a Victorian song recital and a garden party.

Those teaming up to host the two-day event are drawn from The Stratford Society, the Shakespeare Institute, Birmingham University and Loughborough University.