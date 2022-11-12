AARON Blackwood praised Alcester Town's character as they came from a goal down to record a 3-1 victory over Hampton at the Stratford Road Ground.

Matt Garbett had put the visitors ahead after just five minutes and it wasn't until the 64th minute when the Romans got their first goal of the afternoon, with James Ward confidently firing home from inside the area.

It looked as though the points were going to be shared but Luke Dugmore had other ideas and his scuffed effort put the home side ahead in the 90th minute.

Odane Barnes then rounded off the scoring with a sublime 40-yard lobbed effort in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Listen to what Blackwood had to say about his side's performance below: