Fans were left heartbroken as England’s Lionesses lost out 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup final today (Sunday)

The agony of losing the Women’s World Cup Final between England and Spain as seen on the faces of fans who gathered at the Riverside venue in Tiddington to watch the game. Photo: Mark Williamson

Herald photographer Mark Williamson captured the disappointment of the 500-strong crowd who gathered at Riverside on the Tiddington Road this morning to watch the match on the big screen – see video and photos.

The agony of losing the Women’s World Cup Final between England and Spain as seen on the faces of fans who gathered at the Riverside venue in Tiddington to watch the game. Photo: Mark Williamson

However it was the first time an England side have reached a World Cup final since 1966, and many have commented how the Lionesses have “inspired a generation”.

See Thursday’s edition of the Herald (24th August) for our article on how the female game is shaping up in the Stratford district.