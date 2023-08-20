The Herald shares the disappointment of fans at Stratford’s Riverside as Lionesses lose to Spain
Published: 16:29, 20 August 2023
| Updated: 16:39, 20 August 2023
Fans were left heartbroken as England’s Lionesses lost out 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup final today (Sunday)
Herald photographer Mark Williamson captured the disappointment of the 500-strong crowd who gathered at Riverside on the Tiddington Road this morning to watch the match on the big screen – see video and photos.
However it was the first time an England side have reached a World Cup final since 1966, and many have commented how the Lionesses have “inspired a generation”.
