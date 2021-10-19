Home   Sport   Article

VIDEO: Paul Davis reflects on Stratford Town reaching the first round of the FA Cup

By Craig Gibbons
Published: 00:10, 20 October 2021
 | Updated: 00:21, 20 October 2021

STRATFORD Town head coach Paul Davis spoke to the Herald following the thrilling 3-2 victory over Boston United in an FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay.

Two goals from Jaanai Gordon had given the Bards a 2-0 lead, but a brace from Joe Leesley in the space of seven second-half minutes got the Pilgrims back on level terms.

Substitute Will Dawes then hit the winner 13 minutes from time to set up a home tie against League One side Shrewsbury Town.

See this Thursday's Herald for more reaction and pictures from a dramatic evening at the Arden Garages Stadium.

Celebrations at full-time. Photo: Mark Williamson (52438635)
Stratford Town players celebrate. Photo: Mark Williamson (52438646)
Stratford Town and Boston United battle for the ball. Photo: Mark Williamson (52438637)
Ashley Sammons is tackled. Photo: Mark Williamson (52438633)
Two-goal hero Jaanai Gordon. Photo: Mark Williamson (52438629)
There was a crowd of 1,253 at the Arden Garages Stadium. Photo: Mark Williamson (52438631)
