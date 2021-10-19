VIDEO: Paul Davis reflects on Stratford Town reaching the first round of the FA Cup
Published: 00:10, 20 October 2021
| Updated: 00:21, 20 October 2021
STRATFORD Town head coach Paul Davis spoke to the Herald following the thrilling 3-2 victory over Boston United in an FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay.
Two goals from Jaanai Gordon had given the Bards a 2-0 lead, but a brace from Joe Leesley in the space of seven second-half minutes got the Pilgrims back on level terms.
Substitute Will Dawes then hit the winner 13 minutes from time to set up a home tie against League One side Shrewsbury Town.
See this Thursday's Herald for more reaction and pictures from a dramatic evening at the Arden Garages Stadium.