STRATFORD Town head coach Paul Davis spoke to the Herald following the thrilling 3-2 victory over Boston United in an FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay.

Two goals from Jaanai Gordon had given the Bards a 2-0 lead, but a brace from Joe Leesley in the space of seven second-half minutes got the Pilgrims back on level terms.

Substitute Will Dawes then hit the winner 13 minutes from time to set up a home tie against League One side Shrewsbury Town.

