TRAVELLERS have returned to a community rugby club that was left counting the cost of an illegal encampment just over a month ago.

Some of the the mess and destruction left by the first wave of travellers at Alcester Rugby Club over a month ago. Photo: Mark Williamson A39/7/21/5920

Alcester RFC was lift with a bill of almost £5,000 for bailiff fees as well as a mammoth clean-up job following a week-long battle to remove 42 vans and caravans that took over the Birmingham Road grounds on 25th June.

Club members at the time described a scene of devastation, with pitches, doorways and the inside of a portacabin left covered in human and dog excrement, rubbish strewn everywhere, fires started on the patio, windows broken and furniture smashed during occupation.

Since the incident the rugby club has been doing all it can to improve site security, but this has not prevented another break in.

A club statement released on Twitter today, Wednesday, said: "As per our recent posts, we have an invited caravan club with us at this present time who are long-standing friends of the club.

"Unfortunately, at around midnight last night around eight traveller caravans have broken into the club too through our main gate and security fencing

"We are working with the police to remove them as soon as possible, but in the meantime we encourage anyone with any concerns or reports of the similar issues we experienced previously to report them to the police by calling 101.

"We have already taken a number of steps to improve site security following the previous occupation and there are others that are imminent, including height restriction barriers above the entrances, but we will obviously be reviewing this further in light of this."