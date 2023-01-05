Despite only being 28 years old, Aaron Blackwood has vast managerial experience in the youth and adult game. Sports editor CRAIG GIBBONS spoke to the Alcester Town boss about his career to date and what he hopes to achieve with the Romans.

Alcester Town manager Aaron Blackwood. Photo: Mark Williamson

WHEN talking to Aaron Blackwood, it’s clear he’s very knowledgeable about the game despite hanging up the boots well before his 18th birthday.

A striker-turned winger, the former Stratford Town youth player knows he probably had the ability to play at a good level and enjoy a decent career in non-league.

However, the love to kick a ball about for 90 minutes just wasn’t there for the now 28-year-old. Instead, Blackwood fancied his chances of moving into management and since making that decision he’s not looked back.

“I started playing football with a team in Kings Heath and then I moved a little bit closer to home in Redditch by playing for Kingfisher and Church Hill who were Sunday junior sides,” Blackwood told the Herald.