Alcester & Ragley CC juniors secure place on Warwickshire CCC pathway
Published: 08:58, 01 December 2022
| Updated: 09:00, 01 December 2022
TWO juniors from Alcester & Ragley Cricket Club are not only scoring boundaries but they’re breaking them down as well.
Marianne Bryan and Darcey Cross, both aged ten, recently spent two Sundays showcasing their skills to Warwickshire CCC coaches against several players from across the county.
Following the vigorous trials process, both girls have now learned they have been selected for Warwickshire’s winter training programme which starts in January at the Edgbaston Centre of Excellence.