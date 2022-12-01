TWO juniors from Alcester & Ragley Cricket Club are not only scoring boundaries but they’re breaking them down as well.

Marianne Bryan and Darcey Cross, both aged ten, recently spent two Sundays showcasing their skills to Warwickshire CCC coaches against several players from across the county.

Marianne Bryan and Darcey Cross have got on to Warwickshire CCC's pathway. Photo: Iain Duck (60972133)

Following the vigorous trials process, both girls have now learned they have been selected for Warwickshire’s winter training programme which starts in January at the Edgbaston Centre of Excellence.