Stratford Boat Club’s regatta is this weekend and the teams want crowds to cheer them on

ROWERS are ready for the annual boat regatta set to take place on Saturday (15th June).

The event, organised by Stratford Boat Club, has been taking place in the town since 1879.

Crews from as far away as Monmouth and Bristol are expected to take part alongside Stratford’s own teams and those from Evesham and Worcester.

“It really is going to be a clash of the titans. Over 120 races – an action packed day for all,” said Dawson Curnock, club chairman and regatta secretary.

Get out and support the Stratford teams...

Racing will take place on the River Avon between Holy Trinity Church and the club grounds by the tramway bridge. Racing begins at 8.30am and finishes at 5.30pm with more than 128 races.

Paul Stanton, club president said: “The regatta and also the fun regatta on 13th July are very weather dependent events and without all the hard work put in by our volunteers, we couldn’t risk holding the regattas.

“We are also amazingly lucky to have help from other river organisations and also the co-operation of those who make their living on the river.”

Join the crowds watching from the Rec and Bancroft.