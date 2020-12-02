Stratford Boat Club needs your support to win top Parasport award

Adaptive rowers and their coaches on the Avon in Stratford. Photo: Mark WilliamsonS33/2/20/9751

ROWING

STRATFORD Boat Club needs your votes to be named Parasport Club of the Year.

The club were named Parasport Club of the Month for October and now need your support to take the overall award for 2020.

Head adaptive coach Mark Dewdney said: “Please vote for Stratford Boat Club and ask all your family, friends and colleagues to do the same.

"This will help to gain prestige for Stratford-upon-Avon and sport in the area.”

To pledge your support, head over to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/V92LG2V