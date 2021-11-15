GLYN Smith was the hat-trick hero on Saturday afternoon, as he helped Alcester 2nds to a 45-22 victory over Coventry side Pinley in Warwickshire League Two on Saturday.

Ant Cauvin scored a try for Alcester. Photo: Paul O'Sullivan (53074445)

It was a role reversal from their first meeting earlier on in the season when Pinley claimed the bragging rights 36-14 in their Warwickshire Shield fixture.

The home side gained the early ascendancy with two converted tries within the first half hour of the match courtesy of Smith and Mark Burrell.

Alcester put on a dominant display and the front row were excelling in the scrum.

Winger James Roberts scored Alcester’s third try before Pinley claimed two back before the half-time whistle, one in the far corner and another under the posts.

Both were unconverted, allowing Alcester to sit on a 19-10 lead at the break.

Smith opened the scoring in the second half with his second try of the game, but Pinley were quick to respond and despite crossing the whitewash under the posts, the conversion was missed again.

Less than five minutes later, in end-to-end phases, Oscar Holland scored for the Red and Blacks before Ant Cauvin soon followed suit.

The opposition scored their fourth try and secured their first conversion of the game, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Alcester and Smith who was on fine form to complete his hat-trick and seal the game 45-22.