ALCESTER Town have officially applied for promotion to step six of the non-league pyramid.

The Romans currently ply their trade in Midland League Division Two which sits at level seven and is classed as a regional feeder league.

To be considered for promotion to step six, the FA states a club must finish top of their respective feeder league at the end of the 2022-23 season. If a club finishes as champions and does not wish to be promoted or fails to meet the entry criteria, then the team that ended as runners-up will be considered to move up a level.