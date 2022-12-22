ALCESTER Town’s plans to extend their clubhouse have been given the green light – and club chiefs say they can now start looking into what grants are available to fund the majority of the project.

Alcester Town FC's clubhouse. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford District Council granted permission for the Romans to make improvements to their clubhouse at the Stratford Road Ground and provide a seating area for around 80 to 100 people.

A bar room and storage space is also included in the plans which club chiefs say will not only benefit all their players, both juniors and adults, but the wider community as well.