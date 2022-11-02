ASSISTANT boss Tony Round says there’s no secret formula behind Alcester Town’s recent good run of form – but added having his forwards bang in form is helping.

The Romans have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions and, after a mediocre start to the 2022-23 campaign, are now sitting fourth in the Midland League Division Two table.

Having despatched Lane Head 4-1 on Saturday in the league, Round’s and Aaron Blackwood’s side then won by the same scoreline at Hellenic League Division One strugglers Littleton in the first round of the Smedley Crooke Memorial Charity Cup on Tuesday night.