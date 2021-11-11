ALCESTER were back to their best at the weekend, putting on a dominant home display to comfortably beat Manor Park 45-20.

Lewis Walker in action for Alcester. Photo: Paul O’Sullivan

It wasn’t until 20 minutes into the first half before the first points were claimed.

Josh O’Connor fooled the opposition defence with his infamous dummy kick, which gave him a clear path towards the line to dive over the whitewash. Tom Burgess kicked the conversion.

Manor Park were quick to retaliate after the restart and from a line-out at the opposite end of the pitch, they caught the ball and drove over the line, but their conversion attempt was missed.

Lewis Walker then showed his pace, out-running his opposite number and racing away down the wing and to finish his efforts under the posts to make for another easy conversion.

Moments later, O’Connor was back on the ball and sold another convincing side step with a dummy pass to leave the opposition in his wake and sail over for his second try.

Just as Alcester had the wind in their sails, it was knocked back out.

Ben Hope was shown a yellow card to take Alcester down to 14 men for the remainder of the first half. However, they still held a decent 19-5 lead at the break.

Alcester started the second half convincingly. Walker showed that his pace could not be matched and raced in for his second try in the far corner.

The home side were also dominating in the scrum and it was a member of the front row who was next across the try line.

Antony Cauvin found himself at the bottom of a pile of bodies and claimed the side’s fifth try of the afternoon.

Less than ten minutes later, Jack Green added to Alcester’s growing tally with a well-worked try before club captain Max Biltcliffe sealed the deal and scored his side’s last try of the afternoon. Burgess did well with his boots, kicking five out of seven conversion attempts.

Then luck began to change and the opposition applied pressure as Alcester began to tire.

Manor Park ran in three unanswered tries to claim a bonus point from the game that they were otherwise losing.