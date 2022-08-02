STRATFORD’S Andrew Pozzi has booked his place in the Commonwealth Games 110m hurdles final on Thursday.

Andrew Pozzi gives the crowd a wave before his heat. Photo: Mark Williamson (58399955)

The 30-year-old came flying out the blocks and in a clean run, he clocked 13.41s to come home third, edging out Shane Braithwaite to the last automatic qualification place by 0.01s.

Andrew Pozzi crosses the finishing third in his heat. Photo: Mark Williamson (58399961)

Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment stormed to victory in 13.33s with team-mate Orlando Bennett crossing the line in 13.40s to take second.

Andrew Pozzi checks his time after tonight's race. Photo: Mark Williamson (58399963)

See this Thursday's Herald for reaction from Pozzi and his thoughts on challenging for a Commonwealth Games medal.