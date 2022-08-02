UPDATE: Stratford's Andrew Pozzi through to Commonwealth Games 110m hurdles final
Published: 14:11, 02 August 2022
| Updated: 20:43, 02 August 2022
STRATFORD’S Andrew Pozzi has booked his place in the Commonwealth Games 110m hurdles final on Thursday.
The 30-year-old came flying out the blocks and in a clean run, he clocked 13.41s to come home third, edging out Shane Braithwaite to the last automatic qualification place by 0.01s.
Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment stormed to victory in 13.33s with team-mate Orlando Bennett crossing the line in 13.40s to take second.
