STRATFORD AC’s David Jones claimed two first places and one second place in the Worldwide Masters Virtual Athletic Challenge.

Jones was one of more than 500 athletes from 46 nations that took part in the competition which ran from 14th August to 1st November.

David Jones.

For the event, Jones entered the 100m, 800m and 1,500m.

He was able to submit times from actual races he had competed in at Leamington and Nuneaton in August and October.

In the 100m, he was placed second after being beaten by a Costa Rican runner.

This was his first 100m race for six years and he recorded a club record time of 17.18s.

He then won the 800m where he beat the same Costa Rican, clocking another club record in 2:48.08.

Finally, Jones managed to win the 1,500m in another club record time of 5:44.20.

Grand Prix Marathon – Oulton Park

TRIATHLON specialist Emma Bexson won her age category in the full distance marathon at the Grand Prix Marathon held at Oulton Park.

This race was a unique opportunity for competitors to choose from a 5k, 10k, half marathon, 16-mile, 20-mile or full marathon and enjoy the thrill of running on a smooth traffic-free racing circuit.

Stratford AC’s Bexson took on the challenge of the full marathon, finishing in 34th place overall.

She was the fifth woman to finish and won her age category comfortably by over 30 minutes.

Her time of 3:30.38 was a couple of minutes quicker than her time in the Malaga Marathon exactly two years ago.