Motorsport given green light to restart from tomorrow

MOTORSPORT

THE governing body for motorsport has confirmed that racing can continue in England from tomorrow, Wednesday, subject to local restrictions.

This confirmation from Motorsport UK follows the announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the second lockdown imposed on 4th November will be lifted as planned, and sport may restart in line with the regional tier system.

Furthermore, venues in tier one and tier two regions will be allowed to admit spectators on a limited basis.

Motorsport UK will resume the sport in accordance with its Getting Back on Track protocols, which have guided the safe resumption of motorsport since the lifting of the first lockdown on 4th July.

The governing body will also liaise with the DCMS and stakeholders to ensure the application of the spectator guidelines by clubs and venues.

Motorsport activities in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands are subject to prevailing government guidance in those devolved territories.