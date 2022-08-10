MATT Beacham has just completed one of his most emotional charity challenges when he took on The Three Peaks in memory of his friend, Lee Rogers from Stratford, who tragically lost his life in a plane crash over the English Channel in April.

Matt Beacham, centre, recently completed the Three Peaks challenge.

Matt left a blue ribbon at the top of each peak and held a brief service of thanks for Lee, aged 51, who lost his life in a light aircraft crash over the Channel which also claimed the life of fellow pilot, Brian Statham.

Days after the plane went missing, Matt paid tribute to his close friend Lee when he said: “He always had a funny story and was a genuinely nice chap. When we first met I was doing charity work for Guide Dogs, he gave me a cheque for an amazing amount of money. Later he took on a puppy, Dixon who is now a guide dog.”