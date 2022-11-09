Home   Sport   Article

Runaway lawnmower stops play in Alcester Town's narrow win over Kenilworth Sporting

By Craig Gibbons
-
cgibbons@stratford-herald.com
Published: 13:29, 09 November 2022
 | Updated: 14:14, 09 November 2022

DEBUTANT George Davis struck a last-minute winner for Alcester Town at Kenilworth Sporting in a game which assistant boss Tony Round says his side did not perform to the standards expected of them.

The runaway lawnmower stops play. Photo: Alcester Town (60537128)
The two teams had drawn 2-2 at the Stratford Road Ground earlier in the season and it looked as though the points were going to be shared once again on Saturday.

However, right at the death the visitors snatched all three points when Ricardo Richards’ in-swinging cross was headed in by Davis to lift Alcester up to third in the table.

