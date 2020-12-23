THE 120-strong ladies’ section at Stratford Oaks have brought the curtain down on a busy year of fundraising for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

A total of £2,081.19 has been raised for the charity’s vital work supporting the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and their families.

Vice-captain Mary Hawkins, captain Elizabeth Hunter and past captain Lesley Kiener.

The ladies’ section reached their fundraising total through a variety of events held throughout the year, including whist drives, film evenings, a literary lunch and an antiques afternoon.

The group even organised a special showing of the Oscar-winning short film The Silent Child to help motivate the members.

One part of their fundraising campaign was to create a water hazard on their golf course, so that any golfer whose ball landed in it had to make a donation in accordance with the slogan “if you make a splash, cough up the cash”.

Because of the disruption to their plans caused by the lockdown, the Stratford Oaks ladies’ section has decided to continue fundraising for the National Deaf Children’s Society in 2021.

Ladies’ captain Elizabeth Hunter said: “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the ladies at Stratford Oaks, who by taking part in small social events and a bit of golf, have raised a phenomenal amount for deaf children. They’ve made me enormously proud to be their captain.

“A deaf childhood is very isolating, so if we can improve the experience for children we must do it. Together we have learnt about the specialist work the National Deaf Children’s Society undertakes and developed a greater understanding of what it means to be deaf in a hearing world.

“In a year that’s been worrying for everyone, when charity fundraising has suffered so much, isn’t it fantastic to find ladies so generous and warm-hearted?

“They’ve raised more than one might ever have hoped to better the lives of deaf children and their families.”