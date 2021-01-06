GUS BURTON is to make the step up to British GT after an incredible debut in the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup championship this year with Century Motorsport.

Gus Burton will race for Century Motorsport in the British GT Championship next season. Photo: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Burton will be behind the wheel of the Fenny Compton team’s BMW M4 GT4 complete with a new upgrade for the 2021 season.

The Essex racer made his mark in this year’s Ginetta GT4 SuperCup championship, despite racing against more experienced drivers.

He finished the season with 16 podiums out of 17 completed races – five of which were wins – and was crowned overall vice-champion.

The BMW M4 GT4 will be a force to be reckoned with in 2021, as the BMW Motorsport-built car will have a new EVO upgrade.

Burton and his co-driver will be fiercely competing for the British GT4 title, which Century Motorsport lifted in 2018 in their first year with the BMWs.

Burton’s co-driver is yet to be confirmed, but team owner Nathan Freke is currently in discussion with several drivers and the seat is still open until the right driver is found to partner Burton in the UK’s premier GT race series.

“I’m very excited to be continuing my journey with Century Motorsport for 2021 and the next chapter in my career,” said Burton.

“I’m very grateful to continue with a team that has provided me with the foundations to succeed and has helped me to pursue my personal goals in 2020.

"I’m eager to find out where my future leads with Century Motorsport and BMW.

“I’d love to get involved with BMW’s Junior Programme for 2022.”

Team owner Freke added: “I’m delighted to be continuing into British GT with Gus. He has been a joy to work with in the Ginetta Supercup and was unlucky to miss out on the title.”

The 2021 British GT championship kicks off on Easter weekend at Oulton Park.

Contact Freke on 01295 770115 or nathan@century-motorsport.com to discuss any racing opportunities.