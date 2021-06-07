HERALD photographer Mark Williamson was at the Stratford Road Ground on Saturday to capture all the action from Alcester Town's semi-final clash against AFC Coventry Rangers in the Post Covid Lockdown Charity Cup.

After the two sides were locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes, the Romans prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-out to book their place in the final where they will meet Coventrians, who won 5-4 on penalties in their tie against Knowle after both sides drew 0-0.

Connoll Farrell opened the scoring for Rangers who looked to be heading into the break with a 1-0 lead, but the Romans had other ideas and Ross Dempster levelled things up when he headed in from a free-kick.

Farrell bagged his and Rangers' second goal when he latched on to a flick-on before racing clear and firing past the advancing Gabriel Bajrami.

But Town hit back once again when a short corner routine ended with substitute Reece Jacobs lashing in after Connor Deards couldn't quite reach the initial cross.

With no further goals arriving, it would be penalties to decide who would go through to the final.

Town keeper Bajrami proved to be the hero, saving two penalties to help his side secure a 4-3 shoot-out victory and a place in the final.

