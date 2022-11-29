Alcester 31-13 Southam

Counties Two Midlands South (West)

ALCESTER continued their dominant streak in the league by claiming their tenth win of the season with a 31-13 success over Southam.

The home side started the game well down the slope and had taken the lead within ten minutes from a catch and drive line-out which saw Ieuan Hopkin crash over at the back.

Action from Alcester's win over Southam. Photo: Iain Duck (60978598)

Alcester quickly manufactured another try in similar fashion, allowing Max Biltcliffe to crash over from short range. Mark Burrell kicked the conversion.

However, Southam looked strong in the scrum and as progress was made up field, another scrum ensued on the 10m line as the visitors looked to get on the scoreboard.

Their hopes were quashed as they were repeatedly penalised for not driving straight and the opportunity was lost.

Despite the visitors’ defiance in the front row, Alcester spoilt their show by stealing a line-out and getting the ball to Ed Gough to surge over the line, and another conversion was added.

To add insult to injury, Southam were temporarily forced down to 14 men before the break for a high tackle offence which saw the home side take a 19-0 lead into half-time.

Southam finally got themselves on the board in the second half through a penalty at the posts, before moments later a charge down in Alcester’s territory saw Southam win the race to the ball and dive over the whitewash. The touchline conversion was missed.

Things didn’t materialise for the visitors and Alcester upped the tempo. A quick tap penalty and speed of thought set Josh O’Connor free for a score.

The Red and Blacks capitalised on their momentum as captain Will Silk added another under the posts less than five minutes later.

Southam crashed over one last time but the missed conversion brought the game to an end.

Alcester are on the road to Kenilworth 2nds on Saturday.

Southam 2nds 10-46 Alcester 2nds

Warwickshire League, Division Two

ALCESTER’S 2nd XV had an equally impressive afternoon on the field in the reverse fixture at Southam with a 46-10 victory.

Greg Parsons led the way with two tries and three conversions, while Josh Ellis also scored a brace as Louis Smith, Glyn Smith, Luke Spencer and Dexie Derrick all crossed the whitewash in Alcester’s eight-try haul.