Every now and then, a figure from history pops up who you could genuinely say has done it all. Alcester has this claim with a man born 165 years ago.

Frederick George Jackson was born on Alcester Lodge Farm in March 1860 and was the eldest son of George Frederick and Mary Elizabeth Jackson. A man keen on wanting to explore, Jackson did just this over his life and long before air travel was even contemplated, this son of Alcester saw large swathes of the world.

The Alcester & District Historical Society (ADLHS) has a range of materials on Jackson that have helped to make it possible for future generations to read his impressive story. The society has pieced together a timeline of Jackson’s life, and his first significant move was to go across the world.

In the late 1870’s and 1880’s, Jackson lived in Australia and for three years he worked on a Queensland cattle station. Likely keen to make the most of his time in the country that was still very much a place where Britain sent its criminals, Frederick spent some time exploring the barren openness of the Australian outback.

The mid 1880s saw Jackson return to the UK to study medicine in Edinburgh. On New year’s Day 1885 he saved a woman from drowning in a Loch at Linlithgow, receiving the Royal Humane Society Bronze award as a result of his heroics.

The next decade or so of Jackson’s life revolved around the arctic, and this got underway in 1886 when he set sail for Greenland on a whaling ship. It was in the 1890s when his adventures really stepped up a gear.

In 1893, he was part of a team that travelled 3,000 miles by sledge in Siberia and Lapland through the Great Russian Tundra, and he then wrote ‘The Great Frozen Land’, a book about this endeavour. The following year, Jackson set off for an area of the Arctic called Franz-Josef Land and he did so as leader of the Jackson-Harmsworth expedition, which was scheduled to last three years.

“His love of travel that had been kindled in Australia, developed two years later with a voyage aboard a whaler across the Atlantic to Greenland,” Alan Godfrey, chair of the ADLHS told the Herald.

The Graphic of 12th September 1896, showing the famous meeting between Frederick Jackson and Fridtjof Nansen

“Then he made a preliminary expedition across the Russian tundra to Archangel and then on to Lapland in mid-winter. This experience inspired him to attempt to reach the North Pole from Franz Josef Land, a collection of islands in the north of Russia. After further expeditions to gain experience and test his equipment, he managed to find a patron, Alfred Harmsworth, the owner of the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror.”

Two years into this expedition, in 1896, his group came across and rescues Norwegian explorers Fridtjof Nanses and Hjalmar Johansen. This chance meeting was made even more unbelievable by the fact the duo had not been heard from in three years and were presumed dead. An island which the expedition ventured to off the north coast of Russia is now also named after Jackson.

Returning home in 1897, Jackson was awarded the Norwegian Order of the Knight, otherwise known as a knighthood, in 1898 for rescuing Nansen. In 1899, his work ‘A Thousand Days in the Arctic' was published, detailing his three year expedition. Another award came the same year, the Gold Medal of Paris Geographical Society.

The turn of the 20th century brought about a change in endeavour for Jackson and he swapped the icy cold of the Arctic for the heat of South Africa. In 1900 he became a captain in the Manchester Regiment and fought in the Boer War, and for his service he returned home with a Queen’s South African medal.

By 1910 Jackson had transferred to the East Surrey Regiment and was a major within his new regiment. His efforts fighting for his country were far from over, and as the world was drawn into the First World War, the man from Alcester played his part.

During the conflict, Jackson spent time in frontline trenches and also commanded Prisoner of War camps in Germany. He also received the 1914 Star British War Medal for his service.

The peace-time adventures of Jackson resumed after the guns fell silent in 1918 and he spent most of the next decade travelling Africa. Amongst his efforts were a crossing of the continent from west to east and sailing the Congo River from source to sea - a journey of around 3,000 miles.

If all of this wasn’t enough, toward the end of the decade Jackson was a member of a League of Nations commission into slavery, which looked into the extent that slavery still existed around the world.

Frederick Jackson lived a long, varied and exciting life that is the stuff of dreams for many of us. He died in 1939 aged 78, but the hope is that this Alcester-born adventurer will be remembered for years to come.

There is a small memorial to Jackson in the town, and you’ll find it in the form of a plaque on the altar rail in St Nicholas Church. This humble commemoration perhaps seems small when compared to the vast adventures Jackson embarked on, but it is a sign that Alcester will remember a man who is one of its most famous sons.



