Finals Day popularity shows as Blast fans roll over into 2021

CRICKET

CRICKET fans have once again proven the popularity of Vitality Blast Finals Day, as more than 86 per cent of tickets buyers for the 2020 showpiece event have selected to roll their tickets over to 2021.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, ticket buyers were unable to attend Finals Day at Edgbaston this summer which took place on Sunday, 4th October.

Purchasers had the option to claim a refund or roll their tickets over to 2021, and a large majority of fans choosing to transfer their ticket to next year, meaning that only 14 per cent of tickets will be available once they go on sale.

Head of commercial Alex Perkins said: “Finals Day is one of the biggest days, not only on the domestic cricket calendar, but on the sporting calendar in this country.

“The popularity of the event has grown massively over the last few years, which resulted in the 2020 event selling out in less than two weeks and before general sale.

“This summer has been challenging for everyone and especially for the sports and live events industry.

“We’re hugely grateful to receive the support of ticket buyers who have now committed their place with us in 2021 and we sincerely look forward to welcoming Members and all fans back to Edgbaston.”

With limited tickets available, Warwickshire Membership for the 2021 season is the best way to gain access to tickets for Finals Day next summer, subject to availability.

Purchasers can book with confidence knowing that if the fixture or tickets are cancelled for health and safety reasons, you will be entitled to a refund.