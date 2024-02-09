THERE was a special moment on Saturday when Warwickshire’s Fin Smith made his England rugby debut in Rome with his proud family watching from the stands.

Fly-half Fin, who started playing rugby with Shipston RFC when he was just four years old, came on as a replacement for George Ford in the 66th minute as England won 27-24 against Italy in the Six Nations.

His father, Andrew Smith, a partner at Shakespeare Martineau lawyers in Stratford, said it was an exciting and nervous moment watching his 21-year-old son take to the field – especially as the clock was ticking down and they weren’t sure if Fin’s international debut was going to materialise.