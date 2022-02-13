We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Evesham Rugby Club player Jack Jeffery, 27, has died after sustaining an injury during a game on Saturday.

Jack was seriously hurt scoring a try during a match against Berkswell and Balsall on Saturday.

Jack Jeffery, 27, tragically died after scoring try on Saturday (54860408)

Sharing the tragic news in a statement from Evesham RFC, chair David Summerfield said:

“It is with immeasurable sadness that we have to report the tragic loss of our beloved Jack Jeffery following our Seniors League fixture at Berkswell & Balsall yesterday 12th February.

“Jack was adding another try to his phenomenal record and during the act and subsequent challenge of scoring he was injured.”

After being injured, Jack was taken to Walgrave Hospital, Coventry, where he tragically lost his fight.

Mr Summerfield said: “A more committed, loyal ‘Clubman’ is hard to find. He would often return from London for training and was always at the heart of club activities.

“He served his club, his teammates and the county with distinction and provided much satisfaction to the club supporters in knowing exactly where the whitewash was.

“As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and goodwill from the rugby community. Jack was calm, respected and highly thought of.

“Our club and community have lost such a bright light.”

The club was closed on Sunday and flew its flag at half-mast.