Dancer is the winner in the battle of reindeer on the river in Stratford

SANTA’S reindeer were seen on the River Avon on Boxing Day… as rowing crews were given festive names as they competed in the traditional Boxing Day Scratch regatta.

The Stratford Boat Club event, over 600m from the ferry to the club grounds, attracted 24 rowers for the coxed fours knockout racing.

The ‘luck of the draw’ brought together combinations of adults, juniors and novice rowers as well as former juniors returning from university - including athletes likely to be competing in the March 2024 University Boat Race.