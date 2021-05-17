AFTER a delay of a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Warwickshire Bowls Academy held its first session with a group of five young bowlers.

Academy coaches Mal Evans and Joy Cooke, far left, and Jerry Horne and Kirsty Richards, far right, with the youngsters.

The academy is a joint venture by Warwickshire County Bowls Association and Warwickshire Women's Bowling Association, who between them represent flag green outdoors bowls in the county.

Headed by county coach Mal Evans, assisted by Joy Cooke and Jerry Horne, the academy is aimed at bowlers aged 25 and under to develop and build the skills needed to help them progress.

Academy ambassador Kirsty Richards, who is a current England junior and senior international and plays for Warwickshire in national competitions, joined the coaching team to welcome the youngsters for the inaugural session.

After a discussion and practical exercises on the importance of having a proper warm-up before playing and practising, the group was taken through several skills based exercises before rounding off the session with a series of singles games, followed by talking about things learnt and the importance of warming down after activity.

Contact Mal Evans on malevans84@sky.com or 07910 216117 for more information about the academy.