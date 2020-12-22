FOLLOWING another successful year competing in the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup, Fenny Compton-based Century Motorsport have announced Andy Spencer as their first driver signing for the one-make championship ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old from Surrey has had success in several karting championships, along with taking part in the Ginetta Junior Scholarship and most recently he competed in the MG Trophy 160 and the MG Trophy 190, finishing second and third overall respectively.

New Century Motorsport signing Andy Spencer. Photo: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Spencer hasn’t raced for over a year and is keen to get back behind the wheel of a Ginetta. With the support and backing of a very successful team, there is no doubt that Spencer will be fighting for podiums in no time for Century Motorsport.

“I’m really looking forward to next season, fighting for good results, podiums and it goes without saying the overall championship,” said Spencer. “Getting behind the wheel of a Ginetta again, following the Ginetta Jnr scholarship I did, felt great. Being out of a seat for over a year and now having the opportunity to be working with Century and Nathan [Freke – team owner] is fantastic. They are a multiple championship-winning team and are highly respected.

“2020 has been a challenging year in all aspects and following our first test session at Donington Park, coupled with simulator testing, we ended the day with very respectful lap times.

“This has put us in a strong position for our next test before the season starts. There is certainly room for improvements – a couple of tenths here and there – but I know I’ve got it within me and the car felt good.”

Team owner Nathan Freke added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Andy to the team. Whilst Andy hasn’t raced competitively for a couple of years, and even then that was in front-wheel drive, he impressed on his first test.

“He took to the Ginetta like a duck to water and turned out some very respectable lap times.

“With a nice pre-season test programme, we are excited for what the 2021 season will bring for Andy and Century.”

Century Motorsport still have selected seats available for the 2021 race season. Contact Freke on 01295 770115 or email nathan@century-motorsport.com to discuss any opportunities.