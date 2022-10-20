FURIOUS Stratford Town chairman Jed McCrory has hit out at the FA’s decision to hand one of his players a “devastating” ten-year ban from football for spot-fixing during an FA Cup game last year, declaring: “I strongly believe it was done because he’s a working-class player and isn’t a famous name.”

It was revealed this week that Kynan Isaac had been found guilty of the charge after the governing body was alerted to suspicious betting activity on the first-round tie against Shrewsbury Town which took place on 7th November.

The 29-year-old, formerly of Championship sides Reading and Luton Town, was charged after he was alleged to have been booked deliberately in the 83rd minute, as part of a conspiracy with friends.