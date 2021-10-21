STRATFORD Town's FA Cup first round game against Shrewsbury Town will be broadcast live on television, it has been confirmed.

The tie at the Arden Garages Stadium will take place on Sunday, 7th November (3pm kick-off) and broadcast on ITV4.

The Bards will also receive a £50,000 live broadcast fee.

It was announced yesterday that the first round tie will be an all-ticket affair and tickets must be purchased in advance as none will be available on the turnstiles.