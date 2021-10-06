ALCESTER made it two wins from two in their Midlands Three West (South) league campaign as they battled on to beat Bromyard 10-0 in wet and soggy conditions.

Action from Alcester's victory over Bromyard on Saturday.

The game was a stark contrast to last week’s playing conditions, but the weather didn’t put many people off as the game still attracted a decent crowd.

Alcester applied the pressure early on and were pushing towards the line.

Bromyard’s strong defence just kept Alcester out, but they were too early off the mark and were penalised for being offside.

The Red and Blacks opted for the easy penalty directly in front of the posts and Tom Burgess put his side ahead.

Like last week, the first half was quiet on the scoring front.

It was an evenly matched affair with both sides falling to the greasy conditions of the ball, meaning plenty of loose passes and knocked on balls.

The first half finished 3-0 and the game was still anybody’s to take.

In the second half, Alcester came out fighting.

The Kings Coughton men spent the majority of the time camped on Bromyard’s line, desperate to cross the whitewash.

Bromyard’s defence was a brick wall that was difficult to break, but they lacked any attacking flair to pose a real threat in return.

Alcester came close on several occasions but the fluidity of passing was always cut short by spilt balls and scrum restarts.

The team began to celebrate after crossing the whitewash only to be shut down by the referee who deemed the ball to have been knocked on in the process.

Alex Chiles also crossed the line in the far corner and despite the linesman keeping his flag down the referee again put an end to celebrations, ruling that his foot was in touch before placing the ball down.

To add insult to injury Mark Burrell chip kicked ahead and was metres from the line before being taken out off the ball.

Despite the appeals from the team and the sidelines for a penalty and a potential card, nothing was given for the unfair event.

With less than five minutes from the end, Jack Green finally stretched himself over the whitewash for the try Alcester had so desperately been working for.

Tom Burgess added the sweet extras of the conversion and a sigh of relief was let out after pent-up anticipation knowing there was too little time for Bromyard to make a come back.

On Saturday, Alcester make their longest journey of their campaign to Burbage, in Hinckley, to play against a side who have also won their two opening matches.

Alcester’s 2nd XV also kick off their 2021-22 league campaign, welcoming Berkswell and Balsall 2nds to Kings Coughton on Saturday.