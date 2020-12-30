THIS afternoon's announcement by Health Secretary Matt Hancock that Warwickshire, among with many other counties in the UK, will enter into Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions from midnight means adult non-elite sport must come to a halt.

Under the FA guidance adult non-elite football is not permitted in Tier 4 areas and this includes Steps 3 to 6 of the non-league pyramid, Steps 3 to 7 of the women's pyramid, regional feeder leagues, the Women's FA Cup and all indoor and outdoor grassroots football.

Stratford Town have not played a game since their FA Trophy defeat to Kidsgrove Athletic in October. Photo: Mark Williamson

Community rugby will also be affected, with clubs being told by the RFU to cancel training and/or any friendlies they had planned.

Indoor sports facilities including gyms, swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, climbing walls and fitness studios must close.

Outdoor gyms and swimming pools, courts, golf courses, archery, driving and shooting ranges as well as riding centres can remain open for individual use, or with others from your household, or support bubble, or with one other person from another household.

While adult non-elite sport is on hold, any organised outdoor sport for U18s and disabled people can continue in Tier 4 areas.

As for elite sport, the rules remain the same as they were during the second lockdown between 5th November and 2nd December.

Professional sport can continue, but must be behind closed doors.