FROM welcoming a baby daughter into this world to helping Stratford Town into the first round of the FA Cup, Tuesday will certainly live long in the memory of goalkeeper Liam O’Brien.

Liam O'Brien with his partner Michaela Stone and baby daughter Mila Rose.

O’Brien’s partner Michaela Stone was rushed into hospital at 5am and later that morning Mila Rose was born.

With his hands full, O’Brien joked he had to check with his partner if it was OK to leave and play for the Bards against Boston United later that evening in the fourth qualifying round.

Michaela was more than happy for the former Coventry City shot-stopper to take part in the big match and he pulled off a number of fine saves, as the Bards ran out 3-2 winners to reach the first round of the FA Cup, a result which capped off a day of magical moments.

Reflecting on a whirlwind Tuesday, O’Brien told the Herald: “I really don’t know how to describe how I’m feeling, it was the best day of my life.

“I had not slept since 5am, but I had to be there for the lads because it was such a massive game for the club.

“We went to hospital at 5am and we said there has to be a cut-off point where if the baby hasn’t arrived on time then I’d have to ring the gaffer (Paul Davis) and say I can’t make it.

“Thankfully Michaela did a brilliant job and the baby was here by 11am. I had two to three hours spending time with them and I joked with my partner if I could leave.

“I had to ask for permission to leave, but Michaela is good as gold and she told me to go out there and help the team get the win.”

O’Brien will now get the chance to play in the so-called proper rounds of the FA Cup for the second time in his career, having played in Hastings United’s 4-1 defeat to Middlesbrough in the third round back in 2013.

“It’s going to be brilliant,” he said. “I have absolutely loved it since I came here and it’s a club that’s going places, there’s no question about it.

“The cup game was massive for the club, being in the first round puts us on the map and makes people take notice of you."