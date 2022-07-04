Zoo's move to near Stratford raises concerns about animals and traffic congestion

AN international animal welfare organisation has slammed plans to relocate a zoo and theme park near to Stratford as ‘ill-thought through, not suitable for the location and fundamentally wrong’,

The Born Free Foundation, which is well known for its conservation work, has weighed in to the row over whether All Things Wild should be granted planning consent to relocate from Honeybourne to Willicote Farm and Equestrian Centre off B4632 Campden Road near Clifford Chambers.

The overall vision for the site near Clifford Chambers.

In its written objection to Stratford District Council, the foundation points out we’re in the middle of a global biodiversity crisis and says the application ‘will destroy 32 hectares (80 acres) of native habitat which supports indigenous wildlife to create a facility which houses wild exotic animals, whose confinement provides no conservation benefit to their counterparts in the wild’.