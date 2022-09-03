ZOOKEEPERS at Drayton Manor Zoo have recently welcomed a male baby Tapir which is the start of a new family for parents, Fifi and Carlos

The new baby tapir pictured with its mother Fifi. (58903944)

The 15-acre zoo in Staffordshire is home to more than 500 animals from all over the world, and the new addition is a crucial step in the conservation of the South American Tapir – now globally categorised as a vulnerable species. Latest footage of the Tapir family shows a heart-warming encounter between Fifi and her new son, as they both appear to enjoy lunchtime meal together.

Chris Mitchell, head of zoo operations, said: “Our commitment to conservation is vital for many endangered species from across the globe, particularly those found in the Amazon Rainforest, which has recently hit its highest deforestation rate in six years.