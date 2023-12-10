Zoo welcomes fennec foxes as it looks to help breeding programme

TWO fennec foxes, which are native to the deserts of North Africa, are the newest residents at All Things Wild zoo in Honeybourne.

The brothers Lazlo and Pascal arrived after a 1,500-mile trip from Hungary’s Sosto Zoo as part of a European-wide breeding programme to safeguard the species from extinction.

Fennec foxes are the world’s smallest species of fox and have adapted to desert conditions with thick fur on their feet to protect their skin from the hot sand and large bat-like ears to help find prey – they also help the animal disperse heat.