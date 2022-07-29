Zoo owners say there's lots of support for planned move to near Stratford

BATTLELINES are hardening between those for and against a zoo’s bid to move near Clifford Chambers.

A protest last week saw 100 objectors vowing to stop All Things Wild relocating to Willicote Farm and Equestrian Centre, but that has sparked a backlash from those in favour. In the days following the demonstration, which was reported in the Herald, more than 70 readers rushed to share their opinion on our Facebook page – revealing a stark divide. Three times as many of those posting comments are in favour, rather than against, the theme park.

Proposals for All Things Wild (58316731)

Among the 120 posts shared is one from hair stylist Matthew Curtis who wrote: ‘Jobs, jobs, jobs! Fantastic! I don’t know what all the fuss is about, I live near Clifford Chambers and sure it will bring no more disruption than there is now. There needs to be more things for kids around the area. Get it done and built ASAP.’