Students at Stratford Girls' Grammar grill Nadhim Zahawi, as he confirms he will make election stand
Published: 18:34, 12 December 2022
| Updated: 18:36, 12 December 2022
NADHIM Zahawi will stand again to be the area’s MP at the next general election, he confirmed this week.
That was despite the tough questioning he was given by students at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School on Friday (2nd December) and the backlash he provoked from union bosses after asking about the ethics of planned strike action.
During a scheduled visit to SGGS, Mr Zahawi – chairman of the Conservative Party – met more than 40 students in the new school library.