NADHIM Zahawi will stand again to be the area’s MP at the next general election, he confirmed this week.

That was despite the tough questioning he was given by students at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School on Friday (2nd December) and the backlash he provoked from union bosses after asking about the ethics of planned strike action.

Stratford MP and Chairman of the Conservative Party Nadhim Zahawi taking questions from students at Stratford Girlsâ Grammar School last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61115415)

During a scheduled visit to SGGS, Mr Zahawi – chairman of the Conservative Party – met more than 40 students in the new school library.