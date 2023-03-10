THE Stratford-upon-Avon Symphony Orchestra returns to Stratford Play House on Sunday, 19th March, at 2.30pm, for a spring afternoon concert. The programme includes Khachaturian’s Masquerade Suite, which has a wide appeal as it goes from wild exuberance to serene beauty and back again.

This sets the scene for the next piece as the orchestra is joined by accomplished young Japanese pianist Yuko Sano who is playing Beethoven’s challenging 5th piano concerto, better known as The Emperor.

This Steinway artist has performed across China, Europe, the UK, and South America as well as in Japan having started her international career at the tender age of eight-years-old.

To round off the afternoon, Gaelic Symphony or Symphony in E minor by Amy Beach, the first American woman to publish a symphony, and who is now considered to be one of the greatest composers of the 19th and early 20th century.

Tickets cost £15 from www.stratfordplay.co.uk or call 01789 333990.